In Madrid, Spain, researchers analyzed data from 67 adults with prediabetes and found that men who reported consuming alcohol had a higher relative abundance of the gut bacterium Akkermansia muciniphila than those who consumed little or no alcohol. Among women, no statistically significant association between alcohol consumption category and this bacterium was recorded, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The study included 37 women and 30 men aged 40 to 70. The participants’ average age was about 55, and their average body mass index exceeded 27 kg/m². All of them had prediabetes, were not receiving treatment for hyperglycemia, had no severe illnesses, and did not use other dietary supplements.

Participants completed three-day food and alcohol consumption diaries three times, at six-week intervals. They were divided into those who consumed little or no alcohol, beer consumers, and consumers of wine or spirits. The beer group also included people who drank non-alcoholic beer. The authors analyzed individual groups of gut bacteria rather than the entire microbiome.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Differences between men and women

Men with low or zero alcohol consumption consumed proportionally less fruit than participants in the beer and wine or spirits groups. Men who chose wine or spirits also ate less meat and more fish compared with beer consumers. Among women, those who did not consume alcohol consumed less sugar than participants in the other groups.

Overall, adherence to the Mediterranean diet did not differ significantly between the groups. At the same time, among women, the highest level of adherence to this diet was found in those who did not drink alcohol, while among men it was, conversely, the lowest.

The authors emphasize that this observational study does not prove that alcohol improves gut health or prevents diabetes. The findings are limited by the small sample size, including only eight men in the low- or no-alcohol group, self-reported diet and alcohol consumption, and the recruitment of participants in a single region of Spain.

Read us on