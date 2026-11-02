Algeria has launched a second operation to remove radioactive waste from the site of a former French nuclear test facility in the Sahara. The country’s Ministry of Defense reported this, Anadolu Agency reports. The work is being carried out in the Beryl E2 test tunnel in the In Ekker area of the southern province of Tamanrasset.

Work under Defense Ministry supervision

Algerian teams are working under the supervision of the country’s Ministry of Defense and in coordination with the national agency responsible for rehabilitating former French nuclear test sites.

The operation involves identifying areas with radioactive contamination, collecting nuclear waste, and storing it in specially designated concrete containers. The Defense Ministry said the work would be carried out in accordance with national and international safety standards.

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Claims against France

Algeria’s Defense Ministry accused France of evading responsibility and refusing to provide archives and maps of nuclear waste burial sites. According to the ministry, residual contamination still hampers development in In Ekker and Reggane, located in the southwestern province of Adrar.

According to the Algerian Press Service, the country began its first partial cleanup operation on February 14 at the Taourirt-Tan-Afella site in the In Ekker area. France conducted its first nuclear test near Reggane on February 13, 1960, when Algeria was under French colonial rule.

In total, France conducted 17 nuclear tests in the Algerian Sahara between 1960 and 1966, including during the four years after Algeria gained independence in 1962.

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