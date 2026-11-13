During the Mediterranean Falcon 2026 exercises near the western city of Oran, the Algerian military launched a missile at a maritime target. Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence said the target was destroyed “with great precision”. Footage released by the ministry shows a launch from a mobile coastal launcher.

As the South China Morning Post reports, Algeria’s Ministry of Defence did not officially identify the missile. However, the missile and the wheeled launcher with three rectangular transport-and-launch containers seen in the footage resemble China’s CM-302 system, an export variant of the YJ-12 family of anti-ship missiles.

Exercises near Oran

The maneuvers were observed by the head of Algeria’s military, General Saïd Chengriha. The exercises were part of Algeria’s armed forces combat training program for 2026–2027.

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Reports that Algeria had acquired the CM-302 emerged in 2021. The following year, photographs of camouflaged vehicles that likely transported the Chinese coastal system were published. The International Institute for Strategic Studies listed the CM-302, also designated YJ-12E, among Algeria’s coastal missiles in the 2024 and 2026 editions of The Military Balance.

Declared characteristics of the CM-302

The CM-302 was developed by the state-owned Chinese corporation China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. The system was presented at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2016. According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, the missile’s declared range is 290 km, and its warhead weighs more than 250 kg.

According to the manufacturer’s description, the missile’s supersonic speed and ability to fly at low altitude over the sea are intended to reduce the time available to ships for detecting and intercepting it. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China accounted for 27% of Algeria’s imports of major arms in 2021–2025. Russia was the largest supplier, with a 39% share.

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