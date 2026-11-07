Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has called on Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and the state authorities to provide a venue for a presidential campaign rally of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The event is to take place as part of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign ahead of the 2027 elections, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Amaechi’s statement

Amaechi, the ADC vice-presidential candidate, made the statement on November 6 during The Situation Room programme on Mainland 98.3 FM radio. He expressed confidence that Abubakar would win Rivers State in the 2027 elections and said that supporters of the opposition party could fill a large venue.

At the same time, Amaechi did not specify whether the ADC had submitted an official application to hold the rally, which facility the party planned to use, or whether it had received a refusal. Premium Times notes that known incidents involving ADC activities in the state do not prove that the Rivers authorities denied the party a venue.

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Coalition rally at stadium

The statement came ahead of Saturday’s rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, organised by the Rainbow Coalition. It includes politicians from the APC and PDP parties who support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

During an inspection of the stadium, Wike said that organisers expected at least 70,000 participants. This is a projected figure, not independently confirmed attendance data. According to him, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium has 40,000 seats, while the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, where the coalition had previously presented candidates, is designed for 16,000 spectators.

In March, according to Premium Times, suspected political thugs disrupted an ADC women’s event in the Eleme Local Government Area, destroying equipment and dispersing participants. The publication also reported an earlier attack on the party’s ward office in Ubima, Amaechi’s hometown, where armed men allegedly tried to block his convoy during a registration event.

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