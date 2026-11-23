Amazon said it will acquire the technology of AI startup Decart and hire its founders and other employees, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters. Decart’s founders, including CEO Dean Leitersdorf, as well as its team of researchers and engineers, will join Amazon.

Terms of the deal

Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement. Both companies also did not provide Reuters with comments regarding the value of the deal. At the same time, Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that its value will amount to about $7.5 billion.

The completion of the deal depends on standard closing conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals. According to PitchBook, Decart’s latest valuation was nearly $4 billion. The amount named by Bloomberg exceeds that valuation.

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Decart’s technology

Decart was founded in 2023. Its Decart Optimization Stack software engine helps companies deploy AI systems faster and switch more easily between chips from different manufacturers, including Nvidia, Amazon and Google.

Amazon said it has been working with Decart since 2025 to ensure high performance for its Trainium chips. The company plans to use the startup’s technology to optimize inference and its own chips so that customers can train and run AI models faster and more cheaply.

In May, Decart raised $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures; Nvidia became a new investor at that time. Bloomberg also reported in September that Anthropic had considered acquiring Decart but abandoned the deal after conducting due diligence.

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