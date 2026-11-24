Amazon said that AI agents discovered a zero-day vulnerability in an open-source medical imaging program running on a university server in East Asia. According to Ars Technica, in about 11 minutes the agents went from analyzing the application's API to being able to write files arbitrarily on the server.

The agents operated through Cairn, an open framework for autonomous penetration testing. Amazon estimated that the operators provided them with a list of IP addresses and the task of gaining access to the server's command shell. The requests were sent in Simplified Chinese, and the model was configured to China Standard Time.

Vulnerability in a medical application

The agents identified the application's framework, analyzed its API, and found a file-upload endpoint with a filename parameter. Testing showed that this parameter was vulnerable to directory traversal, allowing files to be written to arbitrary locations on the server.

In another session, the agents used the same issue to place Python code for a reverse connection on the system. After starting a new Python process through an API for training, they established a root-privileged reverse shell, gaining full control of the system.

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Amazon's assessment and previous attacks

At the time of discovery, Amazon said, the vulnerability had no fix, security advisory, or mentions in vulnerability databases. Amazon Threat Intelligence assessed it with high confidence as a zero-day vulnerability.

Not all of the agents' attempts were successful. For more than 16 hours, they tried to attack a Redis server, including through replication mechanisms, sandbox bypasses for scripts, and Log4Shell injection, but did not succeed. In another operation, the agents attacked a university GPU server for more than six hours: they collected 80 real usernames and tested them across 30,000 credential combinations, but also failed to gain access.

Earlier, Palo Alto Networks reported that Cairn had been used in 25 autonomous operations against at least 19 organizations in the semiconductor, defense, and civil society sectors. According to the company, at least 10 organizations were compromised: the agents obtained credentials, exfiltrated personal data, created persistent administrator accounts, and altered a voting document on industry standards.

Amazon noted that such tools reduce the time available to defenders to respond, as an automated system can identify and exploit a vulnerability faster than cybersecurity operations center specialists can manually process alerts.

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