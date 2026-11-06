Amazon has begun a phased rollout in the United States of a text-based shopping feature through its AI assistant, Alexa for Shopping. Initially, it will be available to a small group of invited users, with the company planning a broader rollout over the coming weeks.

Product search in text chat

According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, users will be able to search for and compare products through text messages. The feature will also make it possible to track offers and price reductions. Amazon said Alexa for Shopping will be able to make purchases on the user’s behalf.

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Disputes over AI agents

The launch comes after Amazon blocked Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent from accessing its marketplace. The company said the tool likely accessed its online store without permission and stored customer credentials.

Amazon also obtained a court injunction against Perplexity’s Comet agent in March. In August, a US appeals court overturned the decision, and the case remains under consideration.

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