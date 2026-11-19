Amazon has launched a set of AI agents in the AWS Marketplace service for searching, evaluating and purchasing software and services for businesses. Companies can set a budget for the agents, define permitted product categories and rules under which certain purchases will be sent to a person for approval, Fortune reports.

Search, verification and purchase

The AWS Marketplace update covers various stages of procurement: from searching for products and reviewing contract terms to assessing vendor security, completing a purchase and configuring supported software. According to Matt Yanchyshyn, vice president of AWS Marketplace and Partner Services, buyers are increasingly not searching for products by keywords but describing the task they want to complete and the software features they need.

An AI agent can turn a brief request into a list of requirements and suggest a combination of software and services for a project. After selecting a product, users can also ask the assistant during checkout about the price, license terms and whether a purchase order is needed.

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The buyer defines the limits of autonomy

As an example, Yanchyshyn cited the development of a corporate website, for which an agent can select an external authorization service, such as Okta. According to him, the agent can start a free trial or pay for one month of use under a pay-as-you-go model to create a working prototype.

AWS is also adding a data category to Marketplace, as AI agents are increasingly using data in their work. For example, an agent evaluating a potential investment in a startup may obtain funding data from Crunchbase.

Agents can make purchases independently only within the categories and rules defined by the company. They can also analyze vendor documents, including SOC 2 reports, in which an independent auditor assesses a company's security controls, and cite specific excerpts from the documents to support their conclusions. Bill Fitzgerald, vice president at Vanta, expects agents to autonomously handle small high-volume purchases, while people will continue to participate in approvals for major deals.

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