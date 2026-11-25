Amazon has announced the launch of its Amazon Autos service in the United Kingdom in early 2027. This will be the first expansion of the online car-buying platform beyond the United States, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Hyundai cars and Vertu Motors

Hyundai will be among the platform's first partners. The company will offer new and used electric vehicles, hybrid and petrol cars, including the IONIQ 3, IONIQ 5, KONA and i20 models.

At launch, Amazon Autos will also feature used cars from dealer group Vertu Motors. Amazon said it would announce new brands and dealers joining the service in the coming months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transactions completed through dealers

Customers will be able to browse cars on Amazon.co.uk, see upfront prices, reserve a vehicle, receive an estimated valuation of their current car and explore financing options. However, the purchase transaction itself will be completed at a dealership.

Car prices will be set by dealers. Amazon Autos launched in the United States in December 2024 and has since expanded to more than 150 cities, the company said.

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