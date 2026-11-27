American figure skater Ilia Malinin set a world record in the short program at the NHK Trophy tournament in Tokyo, Japan. The three-time world champion scored 114.81 points, surpassing the result of his compatriot Nathan Chen — 113.97 points, set at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

New record in Tokyo

Malinin delivered his record-breaking performance on November 27. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the 21-year-old athlete's previous personal best in the short program was 111.29 points.

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Work on artistry

During the off-season, Malinin devoted considerable attention to program presentation, skating skills and musical interpretation. The publication notes that his performance at the NHK Trophy demonstrated the artistic progress the figure skater has been working on in recent months. He combined this work with his technical mastery.

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