In the United States, law firm Kirkland & Ellis said that after reaching an agreement with the White House, President Donald Trump’s administration asked it to perform pro bono legal work for his personal projects. These included a proposed triumphal arch in Washington and the renaming of the Kennedy Center, UPI reports.

Pro bono work for the administration

In a letter to Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff, as well as House member Jamie Raskin, the firm said that after the agreement in April 2025, it performed more than 6,400 hours of pro bono work on administration matters. Kirkland & Ellis estimated its value at nearly $11.8 million.

According to the firm, it worked for the Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The letter was signed by Kirkland & Ellis external legal counsel Beth Wilkinson.

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Refusal of certain requests

Kirkland & Ellis said it rejected administration requests for pro bono representation of third parties. These included a veterans group supporting the construction of the arch, as well as academics in a legal dispute over the administration’s position on climate change.

After Trump returned to the White House, his administration issued orders targeting more than six major law firms. The measures included suspending security clearances, revoking federal contracts and, in some cases, restricting access to federal buildings.

Some firms challenged these actions, saying the president had used his powers against political opponents. Others, including Kirkland & Ellis, entered into agreements providing for nearly $1 billion in combined commitments for pro bono legal assistance.

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