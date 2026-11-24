As Channel NewsAsia reports, US company Dell Technologies on November 24 raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the third time this year. Following a record quarter, the company expects its revenue to reach $202 billion in fiscal 2027, compared with its previous target of $192 billion. This is also above the average analyst forecast of $194.48 billion compiled by LSEG.

Dell’s new forecasts

Dell raised its annual revenue forecast from AI-optimized servers from $74 billion to $78 billion. Its adjusted earnings-per-share forecast increased from $25.50 to $29.68. The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit above analysts’ estimates.

Dell Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that the Infrastructure Solutions Group, which includes the server business and data storage systems, generates most of the company’s profit and growth. According to him, more than 7,500 customers are deploying Dell AI Factories — complexes that combine servers, data storage, networking equipment and software to create and run AI models.

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Record server orders

At the end of the third quarter, which ended on October 30, Dell’s order backlog for AI servers reached a record $132.3 billion. During this three-month period, the company received $60.2 billion in new orders.

Dell’s quarterly revenue amounted to a record $54.94 billion, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $49.32 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $9.45, compared with expectations of $6.59. Revenue at the Infrastructure Solutions Group nearly tripled to $41.97 billion. At the same time, revenue at the personal computer division increased by about 3% to $12.89 billion, following 20% growth in the previous quarter.

Dell’s board of directors also approved an additional $25 billion authorization for share repurchases.

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