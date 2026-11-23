The American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its recommendations for prostate cancer screening in the United States. Men at increased risk are advised to have an annual blood test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) between the ages of 45 and 69, while men at average risk are advised to take this test every two years between the ages of 50 and 69.

As ScienceAlert reports, this is the first update to ACS recommendations since 2010. Previously, the society did not directly recommend regular screening, instead advising men to make an informed decision together with a doctor.

Who is advised to undergo annual testing

ACS includes Black men, as well as non-Black men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, in the increased-risk group. They are recommended to undergo annual PSA testing starting at age 45.

Between the ages of 70 and 74, the potential benefits and risks of screening should be carefully weighed. After age 75, screening is not recommended, as the risks of treatment may outweigh the likely benefits in cases of prostate cancer, which often develops slowly.

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The role of the PSA test

The PSA test measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. An elevated result does not always indicate cancer, as it can be caused by other harmless conditions. At the same time, follow-up examination methods, including MRI, have improved over the past decade, making it possible to use PSA levels more accurately as an early indicator.

The report's senior author, cancer epidemiologist Robert Smith, said there is now stronger evidence of the benefits of PSA testing for early detection of the disease. ACS also engaged three external groups for computer modeling of the optimal age and frequency of screening, taking into account the number of biopsies, overdiagnosis, and lives saved.

According to ACS estimates, 333,830 prostate cancer diagnoses and 36,320 deaths from the disease are expected in the United States in 2026. The organization said it will continue reviewing its recommendations as new scientific and patient data emerge.

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