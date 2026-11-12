In the United States, the American Cancer Society has updated its recommendations for prostate cancer screening. The organization advises men aged 50 to 69 with an average risk of the disease to undergo regular screening, The Hill reports.

Who is advised to undergo annual screening

The society recommends annual screening starting at age 45 for Black men and for men with a strong family history of prostate cancer. Men aged 70 to 74 are advised to make individual decisions on whether to continue screening.

The society published the updated guidelines on November 12. They define the age and risk groups for whom regular prostate cancer testing is recommended.

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PSA blood test

Shanti Sivendran, acting chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society, said that a PSA blood test can help detect aggressive forms of cancer and begin effective treatment. According to her, lower-risk findings can be safely managed through careful active surveillance.

Prostate cancer also drew political attention in the United States after former President Joe Biden was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive form of the disease with bone metastases. Doctors said the tumor was hormone-sensitive, allowing the disease to be effectively controlled. Biden completed treatment in October 2025.

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