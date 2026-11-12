The American Cancer Society has updated its recommendations for prostate cancer screening in the United States. It recommends that men aged 50 to 69 have their blood levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) checked every two years, STAT News reports.

Higher-risk groups

The authors of the recommendations particularly stress the importance of such testing for men at higher risk. This group includes Black men, as well as those with a significant family history of prostate cancer.

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Experts hope that more active monitoring will help reduce the number of Black patients whose cancer is detected at later stages. The source notes that this group is disproportionately represented among prostate cancer deaths.

The updated role of PSA

The updated recommendations indicate renewed attention from specialists to PSA as a biomarker. Previously, this indicator lost popularity due to insufficient specificity, but recent studies have again strengthened its position among specialists.

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