US online publication Salon, known for its coverage of politics, art and culture, has announced its closure after 31 years of operation. Its publishing model is no longer sustainable amid significant changes in independent digital journalism, The Guardian reports.

Reason for the closure

In a statement, Salon said that the publication had been not just a website, but also an idea of journalism’s possibilities that emerged at a time when the internet was still largely unexplored. The editorial team said it had made the decision after careful consideration and acknowledged that the news would upset many readers.

The closure was announced several weeks before the anniversary of Salon’s founding, which falls on November 20. The editorial team thanked the journalists, editors, photographers, producers, designers, business teams and other employees who worked at the publication over the years.

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History of Salon

Salon was founded in San Francisco in 1995. In the 2000s, most of its editorial staff moved to New York. In 2011, the Columbia Journalism Review called Salon the oldest general-interest online publication.

In the 1990s, Salon received a number of accolades: Time magazine named it website of the year in 1996, while BusinessWeek recognized it as the best website in 1997. In its statement, the publication concluded that the main outcomes of its 31 years of work were journalism, ideas, voices, discussions and a community of readers.

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