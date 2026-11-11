Six fifth-generation U.S. Air Force F-35A fighters operated from an Indian air base for the first time during the multinational Tarang Shakti 2026 exercise in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The maneuvers lasted from September 26 to October 12. The War Zone reports.

Participation of foreign air forces

Six F-35As from the 13th Fighter Squadron, based in Misawa, Japan, as well as more than 200 U.S. service members, arrived in Jodhpur on September 26. A KC-135R tanker aircraft from Kadena provided support.

In total, seven foreign air forces sent flying units to the exercise. France, the United Arab Emirates and the United States deployed fighter jets. Australia, Bangladesh, Germany and Sri Lanka sent transport or special-mission aircraft.

The Indian Air Force deployed Rafale, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI aircraft. According to its data, more than 800 sorties were flown during the exercise, with a combined flight time of about 600 hours. During the most intensive episodes, up to 80 aircraft were in the air simultaneously.

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Exercises under air defense opposition

Flights began on September 27 with familiarization sorties and basic close-air-combat maneuvers: first one-on-one, then two-on-one. From September 30, participants moved to a phase involving large groups of aircraft operating amid beyond-visual-range threats and opposition from long-range air defense systems.

Indian Air Force Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit did not disclose details of the F-35s' tasks. He noted that the outcome of air combat depends not only on an aircraft's generation, but also on training, networked interaction and armament. The Indian side also reported developing its own means of detecting fifth-generation aircraft and supporting the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.

During the closing events, a mixed formation of aircraft flew over Jodhpur: an Indian Su-30MKI led the formation, in which an F-35 flew alongside a Tejas, while a French Rafale flew with an Emirati F-16.

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