US F-35B stealth fighters stationed in Japan temporarily operated from Kunsan Air Base in the city of Gunsan, South Korea, in October. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing the US Department of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Coincidence with the Keen Sword exercise

The aircraft belonged to the US Marine Corps’ 533rd Fighter Attack Squadron, which is part of Marine Aircraft Group 12 of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. Kunsan Air Base is a joint base of the South Korean and US air forces: it hosts South Korea’s 38th Fighter Group and the US Air Force’s 8th Fighter Wing.

The deployment coincided with the US-Japan Keen Sword exercise, which ran from October 19 to 29. The drills involved about 45,000 personnel from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and 12,000 US service members. The exercise is held every two years to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness of US and Japanese forces amid regional security challenges.

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Position of US Forces Korea

The 533rd Squadron is based at Beaufort Air Base in South Carolina and arrived at Iwakuni Base in Japan on a rotational deployment in September. It also took part in the joint South Korean-US Freedom Flag air exercise, held from October 26 to November 6.

US Forces Korea stated that such movements are routine practice and are not linked to any one specific exercise. At the same time, there are concerns in Seoul that US military facilities in South Korea could potentially support operations related to China, including in the event of a crisis around Taiwan. South Korean military personnel did not take part in Keen Sword because Japan did not invite them to the exercise.

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