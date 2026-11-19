In the United States, US bank JPMorgan Chase said that third-party companies providing it with services were the target of a cyberattack. According to preliminary investigation results, the attackers may have gained access to certain marketing data stored by these vendors.

What data may have been accessible

As Channel NewsAsia reports, a bank spokesperson said that the data may have included the names and email addresses of some of the bank’s clients. According to him, this conclusion was reached based on the investigation results available at the time of the statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Connection to disruptions

JPMorgan also said that the incident was not related to service disruptions experienced by some clients earlier that week. The bank’s statement was released on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The report describes JPMorgan Chase as the largest lender in the United States.

Read us on