US bank Wells Fargo reported holding 49.58 million shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust, a bitcoin fund by BlackRock. As of the end of September, their value stood at $2.35 billion, CoinDesk reports.

The number of shares doubled

At the end of June, Wells Fargo reported 24.4 million shares in the fund, valued at approximately $812 million. Thus, over the quarter, the number of reported shares increased by 103%, while their dollar value nearly tripled.

The difference between the growth rates of the number of shares and their value is due not only to purchases, but also to the rise in bitcoin's price. According to BlackRock, bitcoin gained approximately 42% between June 30 and September 30.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exposure to approximately 28,000 bitcoins

Based on BlackRock's quarterly report, which listed 801,033 BTC in the fund against 1.415 billion shares outstanding, Wells Fargo's stake corresponded to indirect exposure to approximately 28,070 bitcoins.

At the same time, these data do not mean that the entire stake belongs to the bank itself. The filing covers securities reported by Wells Fargo and its affiliated investment managers, including assets they manage for clients. The document does not disclose the ultimate owners of all shares.

According to aggregated 13F filing data, Wells Fargo was the largest reported holder of the fund's shares among investment managers, ahead of Millennium Management, Jane Street, and Morgan Stanley. The disclosed data reflect the situation as of September 30 and do not show whether positions changed after that date.

Read us on