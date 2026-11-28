American figure skater Ilia Malinin won the NHK Trophy tournament in Tokyo. In the free skate, the three-time world champion made an error on his opening jump but retained the lead and finished the competition with a total of 305.31 points.

Four quadruple jumps

As Channel NewsAsia reports, 21-year-old Malinin performed four quadruple jumps and scored 190.50 points for his free skate. At the beginning of his performance, however, he reduced the difficulty of a planned quadruple jump to a double.

The day before, in the short program, Malinin surpassed the world record held by Nathan Chen. His free-skate performance was less confident than 24 hours earlier, but his points advantage was enough to secure the victory.

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Changes in the medal race

France's Kevin Aymoz, who was third after the short program, moved up to second place and won silver with 270.49 points. Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi claimed bronze with 266.02 points.

Japan's Shun Sato, who was in second place before the free skate, made a series of errors and ultimately dropped to eighth place in front of his home crowd.

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