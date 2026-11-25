US insurer Allstate has been experiencing a technical outage since Monday, preventing customers across the country from logging into their accounts, viewing policy details, filing insurance claims or paying bills. The problem has affected the company’s website and mobile app.

Services remain unavailable

As TechCrunch reports, users trying to log in to the Allstate website are shown a message that services are unavailable. The company says it is working to restore access as quickly as possible.

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the malfunction on Monday morning. As of the time of publication, Allstate had not issued an official statement on the causes of the incident or the timeline for resolving it. Local insurance agents, meanwhile, are receiving calls and emails from customers who cannot use the company’s online services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On X, Allstate is likely using automated responses to customer complaints and asking them to send the company a private message with additional information.

Outage ahead of the holidays

The disruptions occurred ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States, one of the country’s busiest travel periods. Due to the app’s unavailability, Allstate customers may be unable to contact their auto insurer to file claims or receive roadside assistance through the digital service.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Allstate was allegedly considering cutting up to 10% of its staff as part of a drive to improve efficiency with artificial intelligence. The company did not confirm the information, which was based on data from unnamed sources.

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