US Marine charged with murder in Okinawa — The Japan Times

Prosecutors in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture on October 25 charged 20-year-old US Marine Devin Jacob Ballard with the murder and robbery of a 39-year-old woman in the city of Naha. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Details of the charges

According to the indictment and other sources cited by the publication, Ballard allegedly strangled the woman with a telephone cord in a hotel room. Investigators believe this occurred on October 3 between approximately 2:10 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. He is also accused of taking a backpack containing the victim’s wallet and other belongings.

Representatives of the Naha District Public Prosecutors Office did not say whether Ballard admitted to the charges. He serves at the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the city of Ginowan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation data

According to sources, the woman checked into the hotel with a man at around 2:10 a.m., but did not leave the room by checkout time. At around 4:15 a.m., a hotel employee entered the room and found her body.

Surveillance cameras recorded a man carrying a backpack who had features resembling Ballard, including tattoos on both arms. The backpack was later found near the hotel. At around 11:30 a.m. that same day, Okinawa Prefectural Police detained Ballard on a street in the city of Okinawa on suspicion of murder and robbery.

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