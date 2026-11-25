Amnesty International has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the possible commission of genocide by Israeli officials in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, since October 2023. The human rights organization said that Israel’s actions, in its assessment, hindered access to infertility treatment and contributed to pregnancy complications. France 24 reports.

Human rights advocates’ findings

In a report released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Amnesty described the consequences of the war for women’s physical, mental and reproductive health in Gaza. The organization’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard, said that from October 2023 to October 2026, Israel’s actions restricted access to infertility treatment and contributed to pregnancy complications, including miscarriages and stillbirths.

Amnesty expressed serious concern that such consequences may have been intentional, but noted that it could not state this categorically. The organization is asking the ICC to include gender-based crimes and harm to reproductive health in its investigation. Under the UN Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide, measures intended to prevent births within a particular group may constitute an act of genocide if carried out with the intent to destroy that group in whole or in part.

The report is based, among other things, on 228 interviews. Two paramedics described two incidents in early 2026 in which, several hundred meters from the so-called Yellow Line, a woman about to give birth and the ambulance that came for her came under fire in both cases. Amnesty also linked shortages of equipment, anesthetics and medicines to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, which, in its assessment, contributed to rising maternal and neonatal mortality.

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State of medical care and Israel’s response

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the number of live births in the first half of 2025 was approximately 41% lower than in 2022. The UN also recorded a decline in the number of births in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year. Before the war, at least nine clinics providing in vitro fertilization services operated in Gaza, but none of them now provides such treatment. Amnesty said that thousands of frozen embryos, sperm cells and eggs had been destroyed.

Israel’s COGAT body, which is responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, rejected Amnesty’s findings, calling them a repetition of false Hamas narratives. COGAT said that since the beginning of the US-mediated ceasefire in October 2025, more than 27,000 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines had been delivered to Gaza, and that 35 hospitals, including women’s health and reproductive medicine facilities, were operating there.

Amnesty also reported that it had found evidence of Palestinian armed groups using hospitals to hold hostages or torture Palestinians. At the same time, the organization said it found no evidence supporting Israeli claims that hospitals were used as Hamas command centers.

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