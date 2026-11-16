Adding wind generation to solar power plants and energy storage systems can reduce the cost of reliable electricity supply by nearly 20%. This conclusion was reached by the Ember think tank in an analysis prepared jointly with the Global Wind Energy Council, Electrek reports.

According to Ember's estimate, the median cost of meeting 90% of electricity demand with solar generation and batteries is $105 per MWh. After wind is added, this figure falls to $86 per MWh. The median cost of meeting all demand with solar and wind energy using batteries and a small backup resource is estimated at $89 per MWh.

Lower need for storage

Solar and wind generation vary at different times of day and across different seasons, so one can compensate for a decline in the other's output. This reduces the need to store electricity in batteries during prolonged periods of low solar generation.

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In model calculations for the United States, adding wind reduced the battery requirement for meeting 90% of demand from a volume equivalent to 20 hours of electricity consumption to 12 hours. The same result was obtained for Europe, while for China the figure fell from 18 to 12 hours.

An alternative to planned thermal power plants

Ember also notes that, with wind generation included, regions accounting for 75% of global electricity demand can meet 90% of that demand for less than $100 per MWh. For a combination of solar power and batteries alone, this figure is 50%.

Analysts identified 845 GW of planned coal- and gas-fired power plant capacity worldwide. Adding wind increases the share of these projects located in regions where solar, wind and storage can meet 90% of demand for less than $100 per MWh from 71% to 90%. In China, wind generation adds another 91 GW of planned coal and gas capacity to the range where renewable sources cost less.

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