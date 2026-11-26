In the United States and global markets, stock indices mostly rose on November 26 despite pessimistic forecasts for the U.S. market. Joachim Klement, an analyst at investment company Panmure Liberum, said he had sold all shares from his personal investment portfolio due to the risk of a large-scale bear market, Fortune reports.

Klement believes the S&P 500 could fall by more than 30%. His forecast for 2027 envisages the index declining to 5,000 points. The analyst also noted that the S&P 500 is trading below its 200-day moving average.

Inflation and a possible rate hike

Among the reasons for concern, analysts cite inflation in the United States. The personal consumption expenditures index, which the Federal Reserve prefers for assessing inflation, rose by 3.8% year-on-year in October after 3.7% a month earlier.

Daiwa Capital Markets analysts Lawrence Werther and Brendan Stewart called this figure undesirably high. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said in a speech that the regulator must continue acting to return inflation to its 2% target.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Northlight Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Chris Zaccarelli noted that U.S. GDP grew by 4.3%, indicating the economy's strong condition. Jefferies analysts Thomas Simons and Blake Birkins said the number of new unemployment benefit claims was close to a three-year low, while the long-term trend in these claims was declining.

Gains on global exchanges

Despite pessimistic assessments, European and Asian stock indices rose. Europe's Stoxx 600 gained 2%, while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.77%. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.86%, South Korea's KOSPI 0.29%, India's Nifty 50 0.25%, and China's CSI 300 0.06%.

U.S. exchanges were closed for Thanksgiving, but S&P 500 futures rose by 0.66% and Nasdaq 100 futures by 0.63%. Nvidia shares gained 1.29% in after-hours trading. By the close of the U.S. market a day earlier, 372 companies in the S&P 500 had ended trading higher, while the equal-weighted index added 0.82%.

The price of Brent crude rose to $96 per barrel, while bitcoin traded at $60,212.

Read us on