Sholto David from Arbroath, United Kingdom, identified 230 reports of so-called phantom proteins in 221 scientific papers published since 2004. In these studies, the authors recorded proteins in genetically modified cell lines even though the cells lack the genes needed to synthesize them. Nature reports on the analysis, released on October 21 as a preprint in the Zenodo repository.

Searching for anomalies in cell lines

David compiled a list of 20 common cell lines with gene mutations or deletions that prevent them from producing certain proteins. He then searched the scientific literature using Google text and image search for examples of western blots, a method that makes it possible to identify proteins by molecular mass.

He also checked a previously compiled database of 140,000 articles, mostly in biomedicine, which he had earlier downloaded and analyzed for image-integrity violations and other problems. The most frequent anomalies concerned reports of caspase-3 expression in the MCF-7 cell line, documented in 49 papers. The MCF-7 line lacks the gene for caspase-3, a protein involved in cell death.

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In 47 papers, David found reports of BAX protein expression in the Jurkat cell line, and in 35 papers, reports of the signaling protein STAT3 in the PC-3 line.

Possible explanations

According to David, some of these cases could be explained by unintentional errors: misidentification of cell lines, their contamination by other cells, or insufficient specificity of antibodies that could have bound to another protein with the same molecular mass. He noted that he encountered these anomalies during another project that identified hundreds of studies using incorrect antibodies.

Another possible explanation cited by David is the activity of companies that produce and sell fabricated scientific manuscripts. Some articles with the identified anomalies show signs of such work, including duplicated images or similar text templates, but the share of these publications has not been established. Journals are taking steps to correct the scientific literature, including retracting or correcting papers. Thierry Soussi, a cancer geneticist at Uppsala University, said the problem “will not go away” and may be only “the tip of a gigantic iceberg.”

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