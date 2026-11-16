In the United States, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said Americans could have felt a decline in fuel prices earlier if President Donald Trump had moved more quickly to ease tensions with Iran. As The Hill reports, on Monday the average price of gasoline in the country was $3.81 per gallon, while diesel fuel was slightly below $6 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst’s assessment

De Haan responded to a social media user’s post that linked the recent price decline to Trump’s actions and his forecast that energy would become cheaper after the midterm elections. The analyst noted that an agreement with Iran or an earlier improvement in the geopolitical situation could have accelerated the price drop.

In his assessment, prolonged uncertainty surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz kept fuel prices high longer than necessary. At the same time, De Haan acknowledged that Trump’s signal in early November that he did not want to escalate the war after negotiations contributed to cheaper fuel, along with the suspension of gasoline taxes in some states and seasonal factors.

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Prices and additional costs

Earlier this month, on Election Day, the national average gasoline price reached a record $4.12 per gallon for that day, while diesel fuel stood at $6.28, according to GasBuddy data cited by De Haan. According to calculations by his America’s Added Fuel Cost Clock indicator, since the start of the conflict, Americans have spent about $159 billion more on gasoline and diesel than during the same period a year earlier. Of this amount, about $96 billion accounts for gasoline and more than $63 billion for diesel fuel.

Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance also said that the war with Iran affected the Republicans’ defeat by Democrats in the midterm elections.

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