According to an assessment by the American Enterprise Institute and the Institute for the Study of War, China may be conducting large-scale unannounced military exercises in the western Pacific that simulate the isolation of Taiwan. As Taipei Times reports, analysts reached this conclusion in a joint report released on Friday. In their view, these maneuvers may be larger than the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Justice Mission 2025 exercises.

Forces of three commands

According to the report, forces from the PLA's Eastern, Northern, and Southern commands may be involved in the possible exercises. The authors suggest that China may be practicing the coordination of surface combat ships from all three coastal commands in a single operation in distant maritime areas.

Last week, Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu said that more than 100 vessels of the Chinese navy and the China Coast Guard were operating in the western Pacific.

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Two concentrations of ships

The report refers to two main concentrations of Chinese forces between Taiwan and its key partners that could have simulated operations to isolate the island. The first consisted of four task groups from three PLA commands operating between Taiwan and Guam. They included the Liaoning carrier strike group, which, according to the report, passed into the western Pacific through the Balabac Strait in the Philippines between October 23 and last Monday.

The second concentration included at least six China Coast Guard vessels and an unspecified number of Chinese navy ships around Taiwan. Also last Monday, 49 Chinese aircraft were recorded near the island, including 36 sorties south of Taiwan that could have supported four task groups in the western Pacific.

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