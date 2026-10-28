Analysts tracked 72 military and government satellites of the aggressor state Russia over sites in Saudi Arabia that have come under missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis and Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups in recent months. The Moscow Times reported this, citing the Associated Press.

Satellite surveillance data

Nawaf Obaid, founder of the Geneva-based company AURORAH Geosignal Intelligence, told AP that he and his colleagues tracked these satellites from July through October. According to him, the spacecraft were over Saudi sites before and after the attacks. Obaid said researchers found a complete match.

Among the targeted facilities was Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, whose operation had to be immediately halted after an attack in September. The King Fahd air base was also attacked: an Italian fighter jet was hit there last month, while a Saudi aircraft stationed nearby was not damaged.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of intelligence data

Obaid noted that the precision of the strike on the King Fahd air base may indicate the collection and transmission of important intelligence data for targeting by the Houthis and Iraqi groups. According to him, these forces do not have their own advanced intelligence-gathering capabilities.

An official informed about the Saudi investigation into the recent attacks told AP that the evidence indicates Russian satellites were used for targeting. A senior Houthi representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the agency that Iranian military advisers directly pass on Russian intelligence data.

US officials, including US President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, sought to downplay reports of possible Russian assistance to Iran in attacks on US forces in the Middle East. Last week, Trump said that, in his assessment, Russia was doing very little or nothing at all to help Iran in the war.

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