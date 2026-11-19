Scientists integrated single-cell data from 42 types of tumors in humans and mice and identified recurring patterns of gene activity in non-tumor cells of the tumor microenvironment. This was reported by Nature, citing a study by Januszyk and co-authors published in the journal Nature.

Common features of different tumors

Cancers that arise in different organs differ in cellular organization, genetic changes, and course. At the same time, the large-scale analysis showed pronounced similarity among non-tumor cells that form the local environment inside and around the tumor.

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In the tumor microenvironment, cancer cells interact with other cells. The researchers identified recurring patterns of gene activity in immune cells and stromal cells involved in shaping tissue structure and functions.

A direction for new research

The identified patterns may become a starting point for testing therapies targeting not the cancer cells themselves, but the non-tumor components of the tumor microenvironment. Joanna Maria Kalucka, the author of the review article, notes that this approach could potentially be effective for different types of cancer, although it requires further testing.

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