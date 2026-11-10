In Sweden, Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson said she was ready to try forming a government again, but believes more time is needed to do so. She told Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén that the process of forming a government on the centre-left is progressing.

A call not to rush the vote

Andersson called for the third vote on approving conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister not to be held if he has not secured a parliamentary majority to form a government. According to her, the decision should not be made hastily, as negotiations are ongoing.

The politician also said she was ready to take on a mandate for preliminary talks if the Parliament Speaker asked her to do so. At the same time, she did not rule out parallel negotiating mandates for herself and Kristersson, as was already the case during the lengthy government formation talks in 2018.

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Two candidacies have already been rejected

As The Local Sweden reports, parliament has already held two votes on candidates for prime minister — Andersson and Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist. Both candidacies were rejected. Two more votes remain before snap elections are automatically triggered.

On Sunday, Andersson said she seeks to form a government involving the Social Democrats, the Centre Party and the Green Party, which would work closely with the Left Party. She denied reports that she had allegedly promised to give the Left Party ministerial posts and said she was continuing talks with parties in the centre-left bloc.

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