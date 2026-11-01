In Gaza, medical workers report severe psychological consequences of the war, the loss of loved ones and prolonged overload. Al Jazeera reports this, recounting the stories of hospital workers in Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis.

Loss of relatives

Al-Aqsa Hospital anesthesiologist Manar Fayyad said that on December 27, 2023, he was called to the operating room to administer anesthesia to a severely wounded person before emergency surgery. When he arrived, he recognized the man as his 34-year-old brother Shadi, who, according to the outlet, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. After that, Fayyad was unable to continue working and left the profession. He is trying to cope with what he experienced on his own, avoids social life, and finds relief in writing and walks by the sea.

Emergency department nurse Khaled Rafaat lost his wife, children, mother and several brothers and sisters after an Israeli strike on the family home on October 18, 2023. At the time, he was at the hospital helping other wounded people. Rafaat stopped working for a long period, but later returned to the hospital after he began to recover psychologically, remarried and started a new family.

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Staff and assistance shortages

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 1,700 medical workers have been killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the war, while another 83 healthcare workers are being held in custody in Israel. Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh said medical workers are forced to treat others while experiencing their own losses, and the lack of rest and psychological support exacerbates exhaustion.

In a study published in the Public Library of Science, 41% of surveyed medical workers reported losing family members, while 46% reported both personal loss and displacement from their workplaces. At least 78% of healthcare workers in Gaza had no access to mental health services.

Psychological support

Nasser Medical Complex nurse Hiba al-Tawil witnessed her brother’s death in the intensive care unit where she worked. She later transferred to another department to distance herself from the site of the traumatic experience. Psychologist Reham Abu Rukba said the complex’s clinic provides assistance to medical workers with psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Treatment may include cognitive behavioral therapy, about 12 individual sessions and, if necessary, medication.

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