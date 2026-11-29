England's cricket team defeated Australia in the fourth T20 match of the series in Sydney by seven runs — 181-7 to 174-7. England took a 3-1 lead in the series and secured the overall victory with one match remaining, BBC Sport reports.

Decisive final over

Australia needed 182 runs to win. The hosts required 12 runs before the final over, but Henry Crocombe allowed them to score only three singles from the first three balls.

Australia captain Mitch Marsh, who scored 119 runs from 57 balls, then edged the ball, which ended up in the gloves of wicketkeeper Jordan Cox. With Australia needing nine runs from two balls, Crocombe dismissed Joel Davies LBW, effectively securing England's victory. In his fourth T20 international, Crocombe finished with figures of three wickets for 28 runs.

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England recover after poor start

England lost several top-order players: Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook and Tom Banton were dismissed for fewer than 10 runs each. When Sam Curran came in to bat in the 11th over, England had scored 76 runs and lost five wickets.

Curran remained unbeaten on 50 runs from 28 balls. He hit four sixes and three fours, reaching his half-century with the final ball of England's innings. Curran, Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton scored 93 runs together — the highest total by England's seventh, eighth and ninth batters in T20 internationals.

The final match of the series will take place in Canberra on Wednesday at 08:15 GMT. Harry Brook will leave the team to join England's Test squad in South Africa, while Tom Banton will captain the side in the final game.

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