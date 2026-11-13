England defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026/27 Nations League. Thomas Tuchel's team can still finish first in Group A3 and gain seeded status in the draw.

Match against Spain will determine group position

England are second in Group A3, three points behind Spain. Both teams have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals and will play their final group-stage match in Madrid on Sunday.

A victory over Spain would allow England to top the group. The winners of the League A groups will be seeded in the quarter-final draw, play against teams that finished second in other groups, and host the second leg. In the event of a draw or defeat against Spain, England will finish the group stage second and face the winner of another group.

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Possible opponents and play-off schedule

As Sky Sports News reports, Italy, France and Belgium in Group A1; the Netherlands, Greece and Germany in Group A2; and Portugal, Denmark, Wales and Norway in Group A4 are competing for quarter-final places from the other three League A groups.

The quarter-final draw is scheduled for 20 November at 11:00. The ties will consist of two matches: the first legs are due to take place from 25 to 27 March, with the second legs from 28 to 30 March. The Nations League final tournament, featuring two semi-finals, a third-place match and the final, will take place from 9 to 13 June 2027.

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