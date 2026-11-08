England beat Australia 45:22 in Nations Championship — Sky Sports News

England's rugby union team defeated Australia 45:22 in a Nations Championship match at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham. England secured a bonus-point victory, Sky Sports reports.

England's tries

England's try scorers included Jamie George, Ollie Chessum, Joe Heyes, Jack van Poortvliet, Henry Pollock and Ben Spencer. Pollock scored twice, while Fin Smith made five conversions and directed the team's attack from fly-half.

Pollock, who usually plays in the back row, replaced the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after the break. He played the second half on the wing, while Feyi-Waboso sustained an ankle injury.

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Bell's sin-binning

For Australia, Sky Sports highlighted wingers Max Jorgensen and Filipo Daugunu, as well as back-row player Jeremy Williams. According to the outlet, the Australian team was inferior to England in the physical contest.

In the first half, Australia prop Angus Bell was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle. He became the first player penalised for the technique after World Rugby banned it this month.

England will next play Japan on November 14 at Allianz Stadium. Australia will face Scotland at Murrayfield on November 15.

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