England's cricket team defeated Australia by 97 runs in the third and decisive One Day International match of the series in Hobart, Australia. England won the series 2:1. The Guardian reported this.

England finished their innings with 328 runs in 48.3 overs, losing all wickets. In response, the Australian team scored 231 runs and also lost all wickets.

Ben Duckett's performance

Ben Duckett made the decisive contribution, scoring 133 runs from 115 balls. It was his first century on Australian soil. During the innings, he hit 15 fours and three sixes.

At the start, England were helped by Tom Banton, who scored 44 runs from 35 balls. After losing several wickets, Will Jacks added 59 runs from 48 balls and became the last player from his team to be dismissed. Australia's Jack Edwards took four wickets.

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Australia's response

Australia quickly lost Travis Head and Mitch Marsh. Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey added 74 runs for the fourth wicket, but Dawson caught the ball after Renshaw's shot and dismissed him. Dawson took three wickets in total.

Carey was soon run out after a misunderstanding with Cameron Green. Green left the field injured after the ball struck the protective grille of his helmet. Baker finished the match with four wickets for 45 runs, and Australia failed to reach the target.

According to the publication, this is the first time England, having trailed in a series, managed to win an ODI series in Australia.

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