The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed in principle to play a Test match in Zimbabwe as part of the next International Cricket Council international tours programme cycle, scheduled for 2027–2031. It will be England’s first Test match in the country since 1996, The Guardian reports.

Match in Victoria Falls

During talks with Zimbabwe Cricket at the ICC’s quarterly meeting in Bali, the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed in principle to the visit. The exact date of the match has not yet been determined.

The one-off Test is planned to be held at the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. The venue, which is due to open next year, is also set to host four matches of the 50-over Cricket World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa.

A pause lasting more than two decades

The visit will have symbolic significance, as England had not arranged matches with Zimbabwe for more than 20 years in protest against the country’s government’s domestic policies, initially under Robert Mugabe’s rule. In 2008, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the suspension of all cricketing ties with Zimbabwe and cancelled the Zimbabwean team’s tour of England planned for the following year.

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In 2003, England’s players refused to take the field for a World Cup group-stage match in Harare because of security concerns. The ICC awarded Zimbabwe the victory, helping the hosts advance to the Super Six stage, while England failed to progress from the group after losing points.

England’s last Test in Zimbabwe was held in Bulawayo in 1996. The first match of the series ended in a tie with the scores level — the first such result in the history of Test cricket. In 2025, Zimbabwe played England in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge, ending a 21-year gap between the teams in all formats.

The ICC is expected to retain the nine-team World Test Championship format until at least 2029. Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are not expected to be included in the competition, despite calls to expand the tournament to all ICC full members.

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