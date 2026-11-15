England have included George Furbank, Ollie Chessum and Seb Atkinson in their squad for Saturday's match against New Zealand. All three have returned to the team after injuries, The Guardian reports.

Return to the squad

Full-back Furbank played brilliantly against Australia in his first match for England in two years, but missed the 78-15 victory over Japan because of a groin problem. Vice-captain Chessum did not play against Japan due to a shoulder injury, while centre Atkinson was recovering from a groin injury.

All three were included in the 36-player squad on Sunday. England are aiming for their fifth consecutive Nations Championship victory. A year ago, the team beat New Zealand 33-19 at home — for the first time on home soil since 2012.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expectations of the All Blacks

Steve Borthwick's team expect a strong response from New Zealand after its defeat to Wales — the first in 73 years. Prop Joe Heyes said that, regardless of previous results, England expect to face the strongest version of their opponents.

Captain Maro Itoje, who has beaten New Zealand three times — twice with England and once as part of the British & Irish Lions — urged his teammates to act aggressively and with discipline from the opening minutes. Borthwick noted that under Dave Rennie, the All Blacks are particularly successful at regaining the ball after aerial contests, putting together many phases in the opposition half and using early contestable kicks.

The coach will also consider whether to keep Will Joseph in the team after he scored five tries against Japan. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, according to the publication, is still absent.

Read us on