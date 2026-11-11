England's wheelchair rugby league team defeated Australia 86-18 in the World Cup semi-final in Wollongong, Australia, to reach the tournament final. As BBC Sport reports, England scored 15 tries and will play in the World Cup final for the fifth consecutive time.

Five tries for Hawkins

Rob Hawkins scored five tries and kicked five conversions, earning 30 points. One of his tries came after a long kick: Hawkins caught up with the ball near the try line and grounded it under pressure from Adam Tannock.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Hawkins said the team had not yet reached its best form. “I wouldn’t say we are at 10 out of 10 yet; there are still plenty of things to analyse. Today was a six or seven. Hopefully, we will produce our best on Friday,” he said.

According to the player, the match was not easy because of the support from the stands and Australia's performance, but England are pleased with the result.

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Fourth consecutive final against France

England will face France in the final, marking the fourth consecutive World Cup decider between the teams. England will defend the title they won at the home tournament four years ago, when they beat France 28-24 in Manchester.

The other two previous finals between the rivals were also decided by narrow margins: France won 42-40 in Gillingham in 2013 and 38-34 in Perpignan in 2017. The final will take place on Friday at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong and will start at 08:45 GMT.

Nathan Collins, one of five England players with experience of the 2022 final, said the team need to replicate their performance against Australia and add even more to beat France. For the 26-year-old Collins, this will be his third World Cup final: he has won one and lost one.

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