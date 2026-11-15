England thrash Australia to level ODI series — Sky Sports News

England’s cricket team defeated Australia by 135 runs in the second match of the ODI series in Adelaide. England scored 355 runs for six wickets, while the hosts replied with 220 and were bowled out in the 44.3rd over. The result levelled the score in the three-match series, Sky Sports News reports.

Tom Banton’s 121 runs

England’s top scorer was Tom Banton, who made 121 runs from 99 balls and recorded his second ODI century. Jordan Cox added 67 runs from 49 balls, Joe Root scored 62 from 68, while Will Jacks finished unbeaten on 54 from 40 balls.

England set their highest ODI total on Australian soil. In the opening match of the series in Perth, England were bowled out for 131 runs, while Australia won by seven wickets.

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Australia lost four wickets for 29 runs

While chasing the target, Australia lost four wickets by the end of the seventh over, when they had 29 runs. Gus Atkinson took four wickets for 28 runs. Sonny Baker also helped England take early wickets.

The decisive third ODI match will take place on November 18 in Hobart, Tasmania. After the conclusion of the one-day series, the teams will play five T20 matches, with the first scheduled for November 21 in Melbourne.

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