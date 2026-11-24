England beat Australia in the second T20 cricket match of the series in Carrara, Australia, 188-2 to 184-8, to level the five-match contest at 1-1. England reached the target in 13.1 overs and won by eight wickets, BBC Sport reports.

A 151-run partnership

Opening batters Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt scored 151 runs in 10 overs. Donald finished the match with 85 runs from 32 balls, including nine sixes. His half-century from 18 balls was the joint third-fastest for England in the T20 format.

Salt scored 58 runs from 30 balls. During the powerplay, the English pair took the score to 79-0. Salt's half-century from 24 balls came in an over from spinner Joel Davies that cost Australia 31 runs.

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Australia could not maintain the pace

Australia completed their 20 overs with 184 runs for eight wickets. After the powerplay, the hosts were trailing at 58-4, but Chaudhari scored 45 runs from 35 balls and Davies added 38. At the end, Ben Dwarshuis hit sixes from Sam Curran's final three balls.

Donald was dismissed after hitting towards long-on off Riley Meredith, while Dwarshuis caught Salt's shot to dismiss him. Tom Banton remained unbeaten on 26 runs from eight balls and brought England victory with a six. The next match of the series will take place on Friday in Brisbane at the Gabba.

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