England's rugby team defeated New Zealand 37-12 at Twickenham, United Kingdom, on November 21. The victory was England's record-winning margin in matches against the All Blacks, earned a bonus point and kept alive their chances of reaching the Nations Championship final, Channel NewsAsia reports.

First half

The hosts opened the scoring within the first five minutes through a try by Henry Slade. Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Earl then scored tries, giving England a 19-0 lead. Near the end of the first half, Ethan de Groot scored a try for New Zealand and reduced the team's deficit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tournament standings

After the break, Ollie Chessum scored another try for England. Beauden Barrett, who made his 150th appearance for New Zealand's national team, responded with a try, but Seb Atkinson scored one shortly after the hour mark and effectively decided the outcome of the match.

England, with 25 points, topped the Northern Hemisphere teams' table, four points ahead of France. New Zealand, with 22 points, remained first among Southern Hemisphere national teams, one point ahead of South Africa. South Africa were due to play Ireland, and a victory in that match would send them to the final.

Read us on