England won the toss ahead of the fourth T20 international against Australia in Sydney and chose to bat first. According to Sky Sports, the match is due to start at 8:15.

Series and match

England lead the five-match series 2:1. The fourth game is scheduled at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. In the Sky Sports scorecard, Australia are listed as the team due to play England.

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Match officials

Sam Nogajski and Phillip Gillespie have been appointed as on-field umpires. Donovan Koch will be the TV umpire. Javagal Srinath is the match referee, while Eloise Sheridan is the reserve umpire.

Scorecard

The available scorecard does not list the total score, batting details, extras, players yet to bat, fall of wickets or bowling details. The batting table includes columns for runs, balls, fours, sixes and SR. The bowling table includes columns for overs, maiden overs, runs, wickets and economy rate.

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