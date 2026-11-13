England's team defeated France 50:38 in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final in Wollongong, Australia. According to BBC Sport, England became the first team to win the trophy three times.

England's nine tries

England led 28:22 at half-time. Joe Coyd scored four tries, including the first two of the match, while Jack Brown completed a hat-trick. Hawkins scored two tries and made one conversion, while Collins made six further conversions.

For France, tries were scored by Jeremy Bourson, Leo Iverna, Damien Dore and Florian Guttadoro, while Dani Denuveler completed a hat-trick. Iverna converted three kicks, and N. Claussels made two further conversions.

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How the final unfolded

England began the match with two tries from Coyd, but France reduced the deficit after Mason Billington was penalised for pushing Leo Iverna. Bourson, Dore, Iverna and Guttadoro then scored for France.

At the start of the second half, Denuveler scored a try, but England responded immediately: Hawkins grounded the ball in the right corner of the court and restored his team's six-point lead. England did not lose control of the game thereafter. The match featured heavy wheelchair collisions and equipment repairs, including the restoration of the goal structure.

Hawkins recently became the first player in any form of rugby league to win the International Rugby League's Golden Boot award three times in a row as the world's best player over a calendar year.

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