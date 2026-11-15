In England, the Premier League, the English Football League and the Women’s Super League are reviewing the safety of football pitch perimeters following the death of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Stadium inspections

The Premier League surveyed clubs about pitch perimeters, including fencing materials and run-off distances beyond the field. The league also shared with clubs the results of an inspection conducted by the Football Association of England.

The English Football League also sent clubs a questionnaire at the beginning of the year. It asked about structures around stadium perimeters, player run-off distances, surfaces, slopes and other trip hazards. According to BBC Sport, clubs whose perimeters were deemed high-risk were advised to conduct separate safety assessments to reduce risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The death of Billy Vigar

Billy Vigar died at the age of 21 in September 2025 from a “significant brain injury”. This happened five days after he collided with a concrete wall around the pitch while playing for Chichester City.

Before the current season, the Football Association banned clubs from having concrete walls, concrete block walls or solid brick walls around pitches. The rule applied only to the National League and the Women’s National League. The Women’s Super League and WSL2 acknowledge that many stadiums are shared with men’s teams from other leagues.

The police investigation into Vigar’s death is ongoing. The next hearing is scheduled for February 10, and the Metropolitan Police expect it will take another two to three months before any conclusions are reached.

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