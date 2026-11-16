English golfer Joe Dean earns PGA Tour card — BBC Sport

English golfer Joe Dean earned a PGA Tour card after the season-ending World Tour Championship. The 32-year-old finished tied for 27th, earned enough points in the Race to Dubai standings and secured the 10th and final qualifying place, BBC Sport reports.

The final qualifying place

In the final round, Dean posted a two-over-par score of 74. This dropped him outside the qualifying top 10, but a bogey by Mikael Lindberg on the final hole moved the Englishman back into 10th place.

The PGA Tour card will allow Dean to compete in tournaments with higher prize money.

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Dean's rapid season

Just two years ago, Dean was ranked 2,930th in the world and worked part-time as a supermarket delivery driver to fund his golf career. In July, he qualified for The Open by winning the first Last-Chance Qualifier.

In August, the golfer won the British Masters — his first DP World Tour victory in his 70th start. Dean received £440,000 for the success, exceeding his total prize money from the previous 19 tournaments of the 2026 season. In an interview with Today's Golfer, he also said that he considers golf a stressful sport because of the significant pressure.

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