English golfer Marco Penge won the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club, claiming his first PGA Tour victory. In the playoff, the 28-year-old beat China’s Haotong Li and Americans Michael Thorbjornsen and Max Greyserman, Sky Sports News reports.

Playoff for the victory

Penge, Li, Thorbjornsen and Greyserman finished the main part of the tournament at 16 under par. In the final round, the Englishman posted 65 strokes, or five under par: he made six birdies, including on the 18th hole, and recorded one bogey.

In the playoff, Penge made another birdie on the 18th hole. After his shot, the ball stopped around 10 feet from the hole, and the golfer converted the putt to secure the victory.

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Fight for a tour card

Before the start of the RSM Classic, Penge was at risk of losing his PGA Tour card for the next season. His debut season was affected by a viral illness, which left him outside the top 100. To retain his place on the tour, the golfer needed to finish at least fourth.

Penge, who had previously won three times on the DP World Tour, said that he plays best under pressure. He also recalled the experience of retaining his card at the final DP World Tour event and returning after health problems.

Rasmus Hojgaard, who shared the lead with Thorbjornsen before the weather-delayed final round on Monday, finished tied for fifth with Jackson Koivun. The Danish golfer completed the tournament at 14 under par, two strokes behind the winner.

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