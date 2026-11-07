The African National Congress (ANC), after 98% of votes were counted in South Africa’s municipal elections, has just over 30%. This could become the party’s worst result in its entire history, Deutsche Welle reports.

South Africa’s Electoral Commission said that the ANC had also lost its majority in six of the country’s eight metropolitan regions. At the same time, according to preliminary data, the party remains the largest by overall share of votes.

ANC leadership’s reaction

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the party needs to regain citizens’ trust. According to him, it cannot ask people to trust it solely because of its history. Mbalula called the result catastrophic for the movement.

South African President and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa had not publicly commented on the results as of Saturday evening. Earlier this week, he acknowledged that problems in the functioning of municipalities had contributed to declining trust in democratic governance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for discontent and coalitions

Voters associate the ANC with the unsatisfactory state of municipal services, including disruptions to water and electricity supplies. Other pressing issues mentioned in the report include high unemployment, crime and widespread corruption.

In the 2024 national elections, the ANC lost its absolute parliamentary majority, winning just over 40% of the vote. In the previous municipal elections in 2021, the party received 46%. After the 2024 elections, the ANC formed a multiparty government of national unity, which remains in power.

Second place in the current municipal elections is held by the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), which has 24% of the vote. According to DW, the party won an absolute majority in Cape Town. The DA is expected to be able to form coalitions in Pretoria and Johannesburg without the ANC’s participation.

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