ANC considers lawsuit over Emfuleni election results — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) is considering applying to the Electoral Court over the election results in the Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng province. The party’s internal structures recommended challenging the results after reviewing a report submitted to the ANC leadership, TimesLIVE reports.

Consideration of legal steps

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said that the party is considering the recommendations of its structures. She did not specify the contents of the report, the specific complaints concerning the vote in Emfuleni, or the nature of possible legal steps. According to her, no final decision has yet been made on filing a lawsuit or formally challenging the results.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula previously said that the party had demanded a recount of votes in Gauteng and was awaiting the outcome of this process.

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Voting results

In the Emfuleni election, the Democratic Alliance (DA) won 40.9% support, while the ANC received 23.9%. In the previous election, the ANC had 39.71% of the vote in the municipality, while the DA had 26.91%.

The DA’s candidate for Emfuleni mayor, Kingsol Chabalala, dismissed the ANC’s concerns. He said that his party had lodged objections before the election and after vote counting began, and that the result, in his view, demonstrated growing support for the DA in townships.

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